BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A local man was arrested for reportedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat and threatening to stab her early Monday morning.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Michael Edward Snyder, of Brockway, in District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, April 2.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic incident in the 1700 block of Bond Street, in Brockway Borough, Jefferson County.

The victim told police she was involved in a verbal argument with Michael Snyder while they had both been drinking alcohol. During the argument, Snyder became “very angry” and retrieved a “substantially-sized” knife, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Snyder reportedly approached the victim while she was standing in the kitchen and held the knife to her neck. Snyder stated he was going to stab her in the neck, then he walked away for a short period. He then re-approached the victim and held the knife to her neck again.

The complaint notes that this time, Snyder stated that “everyone would praise him” if he stabbed her.

The victim was able to exit the rear of the residence and call 9-1-1 while Snyder fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. Less than an hour later, troopers located Snyder exiting a white Chevrolet Tahoe behind a residence in the 2300 block of State Route 219 in Brockway, according to the complaint.

He was subsequently detained and interviewed. He told police he was involved in a verbal argument with the victim, but denied threatening her, the complaint states.

He claimed the victim had a kitchen knife and had walked toward him with the knife. He related the victim didn’t make any threats, nor did she hold the knife up to him, the complaint indicates.

Snyder admitted to consuming several beers during the night, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed a witness at the residence on Route 219. She told police she was asleep in the residence when Snyder came inside and said he was involved in an argument with the victim and threatened her with a knife, the complaint states.

Snyder asked the witness if he could stay at the residence for the night. He then went back outside and sat inside his vehicle. He did not say anything to the witness about the victim having a knife, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, on the following charges in front of District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Summary

He was released on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, April 11, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.