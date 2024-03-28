Don’t be intimidated by the daunting scale of large venues. Showcase their beauty by using these ways to decorate venues with high ceilings.

High ceilings, while elegant, can leave a venue feeling cold and impersonal. The key to capturing the warmth often lies in the details. Bring an intelligent and inspired design to your event by exploring the best ways to decorate venues with high ceilings.

Lighting Techniques

By using strategic illumination, you can highlight the venue’s features, control the ambience and draw eyes upward.

For example, chandeliers are the crown jewel of a ceiling. Whether you opt for opulent crystal fixtures or minimalistic modern designs, the grandeur of a chandelier can set the entire tone of an event. Without the right lighting, a high ceiling can become a dark and unattractive addition to the event. By lighting the space beautifully, you can highlight its features and cover any blemishes.

For a more contemporary feel, consider string lights or uplighting. Both offer a versatile means to blanket the ceiling in mellow, ambient light. String lights create the illusion of a starry night in a dimly lit venue, while uplighting can emphasize the architecture’s vertical lines and give the space a bold and defined aesthetic.

Hanging Decor

A mixture of stunning lighting and high ceilings creates the perfect base for hanging decor. Nothing brings life to an event space like the vibrancy of florals. For high-ceilinged venues, suspended installations are a show-stopping choice. Whether it’s a cascading array or a cloud of blossoms, these floral masterpieces draw the eye upward and create a living centerpiece that dances with the air’s movement.

Another type of hanging decor that is easy to use and makes an incredible impact on a space is ceiling drapes. Draping not only softens the look of the space but also brings vibrancy to events with beautiful colors and textures. For instance, one of the best ways to use drapery for a stunning red carpet structure is to enhance the venue’s scale. Instead of letting the high ceilings and walls feature heavy space, accent the size of the space with tall, elegant drapes.

Customized Banners or Signage

One of the best tips for decorating venues with high ceilings is to consider decorative signage. Customized banners and signage can add a personalized touch to your event, while also providing a practical means to direct traffic or clarify information.

Directing traffic is particularly helpful if your venue is in a wide space or in a building with a complex layout. Be it a company logo, a wedding hashtag, or an inspirational quote, a banner has a multitude of roles to play in a decorative scheme. Don’t let the daunting scale of high ceilings intimidate you—use the tips above to bring a great sense of clarity and artistry to your event’s design.