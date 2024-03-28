CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fundraiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fundraiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,720, which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fundraiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting a $1,085 check to representatives of the Clearfield Cares Closet, which offers students in need clothing, shoes and personal hygiene products at the elementary and high schools, are, from left: Ty Aveni, Marlayna Bender and Zoie Sidorick, members of the high school PH Club, which assists in collecting items for the closet; Sara Mays, Clearfield Area School District social worker; Cassie Mulhollem, member of the CEA Outreach Committee; and Hannah Glunt, Katelyn Johnson, and Molly Coble, members of the high school PH Club.