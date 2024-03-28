CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty to possessing Fentanyl in two cases during sentencing court on Tuesday.

Jordon Jerel Lance, 39, had 100 grams of Fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack when the vehicle he was traveling in was stopped on Nov. 19, 2022, according to DuBois City police.

According to the affidavit, police saw the vehicle cut in front of the police car and turn from the center lane rather than the turning lane while traveling on Liberty Boulevard.

After the car was pulled over, the female driver only cracked her window about three inches. The officer was able to detect a strong odor of marijuana and asked about it.

The driver said she didn’t have any marijuana but her passenger, Lance, did have a little of the substance on him. He turned it over to the officers.

Because he reportedly gave a false name of someone who did not have a warrant, he was released.

A K-9 officer was brought in to check the vehicle and after he alerted to the driver’s side where the window was still open, the car was towed and taken to the police station.

Before the search, police discovered that Lance had given a false name and realized he had a warrant for his arrest.

A search warrant was obtained and the drugs were located during the search, according to the report.

The second set of drug charges stem from another vehicle stop in Bradford Township by state police. Lance, who was a passenger in the car, reportedly ran from the vehicle, and was apprehended after a short chase.

He gave a false name at this time too, he said because he knew he had warrants for his arrest.

Police found a clear container with Fentanyl powder under the passenger seat and in the side of the car, it states in the criminal complaint.

A search of his phone reportedly uncovered several text messages regarding drug transactions and prices for the substances.

Lance pleaded guilty in both cases to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Fentanyl), and was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to serve seven to 14 years in state prison with 12 months consecutive re-entry probation.

The two terms of incarceration will run concurrent with each other.

Lance had a third drug case from October of 2022, but court documents indicate it was dismissed in October of 2023.

According to previous articles, Lance pleaded guilty to drug charges in November 2018 when he was sentenced to serve 18 months to five years in state prison.