CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man charged with smothering his disabled mother to death was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege David M. Lombardo, 43, went into his mother, Paula Lombardo’s bedroom during the evening of March 14 and took her life by asphyxiation.

Testimony from his wife on Wednesday afternoon revealed that she had overheard her husband, telling his mother “I love you,” and then “goodbye.”

Afterwards, when he entered her bedroom, she asked what that was all about and he allegedly confessed to having killed his mother for her $5,000 life insurance policy.

She said she didn’t contact police because she feared for her own life, being disabled she wasn’t able to go anywhere or defend herself.

She said she did call 911—when asked—the following morning.

Clearfield Regional police were called to the home in the 400-block of East Locust Street around 7:44 a.m. March 15. Initial reports were that Paula Lombardo, 69, had suffered a cardiac incident.

On-scene Officer Quentin Neff made contact with an EMT who said the victim was deceased upon their arrival.

He also spoke briefly with David Lombardo, asking when he last saw his mother alive and he said about 6:30 a.m.

“He showed no emotion” regarding the passing of his mother, testified Neff. “He was not crying. There was no visible emotion.”

Neff spoke with David Lombardo two other times and his only real concern was how he could get the death certificate for the purposes of her life insurance and bank account.

Inside her bedroom, Sgt. Daniel Podliski saw the victim lying face-down on the bed with her face in some pillows. Her feet were hanging off the bed.

Paula Lombardo was fully clothed with her shoes on. Her body was “very cold” and stiff, said Podliski, making it impossible for her to have been still alive at 6:30 a.m. as David Lombardo had reported.

And, according to court documents, witnesses also told police that the day before, March 14, Paula Lombardo was not having any medical problems, and was alert and active.

Podliski said he was present for the autopsy examination where it was estimated that Paula Lombardo had died between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. March 14.

While several people were in and out of the victim’s home that day, police determined only David Lombardo and his wife were there at the time of her death.

And, David Lombardo is the only one who would have been “physically able” to kill his mother, Podliski testified, noting the defendant’s wife has limited mobility.

Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson testified to autopsy findings that haven’t yet been officially documented by Pathologist Dr. Harry Kamerow but will be in the future.

The examination determined that there were petechiae on the eyes, lungs and heart, indicating Paula Lombardo died from asphyxia, Stevenson said.

David Lombardo has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and reckless endangerment.

David Lombardo had all charges bound over to county court following his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon. He remains in Clearfield County Jail and has been denied bail.