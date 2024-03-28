CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of dealing drugs, breaking into a police impound lot and running from cops into the river, was in court Monday to be sentenced in six cases.

Chad Andrew Schwartz, 52, was given a total state prison term of 48 months to 10 years by Judge Paul E. Cherry after he pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in two cases, felony receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Schwartz’s 2023 started off with a simple possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charge in January.

Then, in February of 2023, a vehicle driven by Schwartz was spotted by police who knew he had a felony arrest warrant from state police.

When they initiated a traffic stop, Schwartz fled, stopped the truck at an apartment building on Zimmerman Avenue, and ran into it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He then ran out the back and towards Turnpike Avenue. They were unable to locate him, but the vehicle was seized after officers spotted drug residue and paraphernalia inside.

It was transported to a local impound lot and searched after a warrant was approved. Authorities found a black bag in the back seat that contained, 2.3 ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamine pills, digital scales, pipes, drug paraphernalia, a cell phone and a notebook listing names and amounts.

For this, he was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver.

The criminal trespass case stems from his actions in the early hours of Feb. 12, 2023, or the day after the truck was taken by police.

Clearfield Regional police reported that two men were seen around the lot where it was being held. Later that morning, it was discovered that several items had been taken from the vehicle including the black bag that had previously contained the controlled substances.

When police spoke with Schwartz, he admitted he was in the lot trying to take items from the truck while Clint Addleman served as a lookout, according to the report.

The second felony drug and evading arrest case occurred Aug. 7.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer saw Schwartz, who was wanted for a probation violation, walking near South Front Street in Clearfield.

When he noticed the police car, Schwartz crossed over a guardrail, went down an embankment and into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.

The officer radioed for assistance as he went toward West First Avenue, which is across the river. He saw Schwartz open a black backpack and remove items, placing them in the water before putting the backpack in the water too.

When Schwartz reached the other bank of the river, he took off running. He was located a short time later near Patterson Street.

The Clearfield County Fire Department assisted police by retrieving the items, which were floating in the river. Police also found his cell phone on the bank near where Schwartz had entered the river.

The items recovered were $690 from Schwartz’s wallet, digital scales, a pipe and cannabis flower.

While he was incarcerated, Schwartz reportedly talked to another individual on the phone, giving them specific directions as to where he left something else. Officers followed the directions and found a plastic bag containing 56.35 grams of methamphetamine, 3.94 grams of cocaine, 5.6 grams of Fentanyl, a brick of heroin/Fentanyl, pills and three stamp bags.

In the last case from 2023, on Sept. 5, he again fled from police and was charged with misdemeanor fleeing and several traffic summaries.

The one case from 2022 for which he was charged with felony receiving stolen property, happened in December after a witness reported that a four-wheeler, suspected to be stolen by Schwartz, was being stored in a Zimmerman Avenue apartment building.

When police spoke with Schwartz, he gave the name of someone else he claimed gave it to him to hide until Christmas.

Police followed up on that “tip” and discovered this individual was in state prison and had been there since July 2022, according to that affidavit.