State police at Clearfield
- State police reported their investigation into a sex offense that occurred March 5 in Bigler Township. No further information is available.
Clearfield Regional
- Police reported a pair of warrant apprehensions March 24 on West Pine Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, officers were called to a disturbance. At the scene, they identified Dustin Quick and David Teats, both of Clearfield, as having active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Both were housed in county jail.
- Police were called to a reported domestic March 22 on Susquehanna Street in Hyde. According to a department-issued news release, officers met with a female regarding an assault, during which she suffered injuries caused by Collen Julian of Clearfield. Police subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Julian and he was apprehended in Hyde. He was subsequently housed in county jail for simple assault and related offenses.
- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash March 22 at the intersection of Martin Street and Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, a vehicle pulled out into the path of another vehicle traveling along Turnpike Avenue, causing the crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police reported a DUI crash occurred March 19 along Old Erie Pike in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, officers arrived on-scene to observe a truck on its side. The male driver was still inside with his foot pinned, and indicated he’d swerved to miss a deer, causing him to travel off the roadway and his truck to tip over. The male was transported for medical treatment, and police noted it’s believed that he was under the influence of marijuana. The investigation is pending at this time.
- Police reported a DUI crash occurred March 19 on Martin Street Extension in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, a vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the caller’s yard, causing damage. Afterwards, it fled the scene but was located by police along 104th Cavalry Road after it became disabled. A male was also observed walking from the vehicle; he was found to be the driver. He was allegedly under the influence of controlled substances and in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine when he was taken into custody. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension occurred March 22 on Carbon Mine Road in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, officers went to an address in an attempt to locate Anthony Ulsh of West Decatur for whom there was an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. He was located in a bedroom, and upon apprehension, was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia used for ingestion of methamphetamine. Ulsh was housed in county jail on the warrant with charges pending for the drug violation.