BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An area man was jailed for allegedly strangling a local woman in Bell Township.

Court records show PSP Punxsutawney filed the following criminal charges against 54-year-old Steven Brian Gillin, of Rochester Mills, in District Judge James Glass’ office:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

According to a report released by PSP Punxsutawney on Sunday, March 24, troopers received a report of a domestic assault that occurred around 10:00 p.m. on February 24, on Clover Run Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County.

Police say Steven Gillin assaulted a known female, which resulted in injuries.

Gillin was later located and charged with the above offenses.

The victim is a 38-year-old Punxsutawney woman.

Gillin was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on February 25 in front of Judge Glass.

He is currently free after posting $50,000.00 monetary bail through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing, which has been continued on three separate occasions, is set for April 17, at 9:45 a.m. in the Copper Cork Event Center.