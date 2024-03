DUBOIS, Pa. — The Golden Eagle softball team opened conference action with a doubleheader sweep over Edinboro on Sunday afternoon, taking both ends of the twinbill at Heindl Field in exciting fashion. (Pictured above: Alexis Valencia celebrates after her walkoff hit led to a Golden Eagle win. Photo by Nick Elfvin / Clarion Athletics) Clarion won the first game 6-5, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clarion-softball-sweeps-dramatic-doubleheader-with-edinboro/