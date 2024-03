Michael A. Dixon Sr., 80, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital in Ephrata, PA. Born April 4, 1943, in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Cyrus N. and Shirley Ann (Smith) Dixon. On August 31, 1963, he married Patty (Maines) Dixon at Shiloh Church. She survives. Mike was a truck driver […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-a-dixon-sr/