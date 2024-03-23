CLEARFIELD – Staff at Dutch Pantry of Clearfield have partnered with the Clearfield Area United Way.

The partnership also benefits the organization’s 23 local member agencies located throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County.

Restaurant staff—as part of the partnership—will help distribute “Live United Way” t-shirt tags.

Pictured, from left, are Tina Hall, Danielle Taylor and Caleb Eisenhower, who are among the staff who will spread the word about Tag Days.

“We would like to thank manager Tracy Brubaker and all who help us so very much to truly make a difference,” expressed Brenda Terry, CAUW board member.