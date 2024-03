Cindy Lou (Mays) Davis, 67, of Brookville, died on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at McKinnley Health Center in Brookville. Born on November 12, 1956, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Gil and Sara (McManigle) Mays. Cindy married John R. Davis on February 5, 1983, and they enjoyed 36 years together before he preceded her in death on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cindy-lou-mays-davis/