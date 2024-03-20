HOUTZDALE – Moshannon Valley Drama Club invites you to attend its royal production of R&H’s Cinderella this weekend.

The musical retells the classic story of a kind-hearted woman named Cinderella (Olivia Williams), who is mistreated by her stepmother (Abigail Twoey) and her stepsisters, (Angelina Dong and Abigail Caldwell).

With help from her godmother (Karleigh Sage), Cinderella is transformed into a beautiful princess to attend the ball.

Prince Christopher (Sam Shipley) sweeps her off her feet at the dance, and the two fall in love, but when the clock strikes twelve, she disappears, leaving only a show behind.

With the help of the Queen and King (Julie Kohute and Jimmy Lamoreau) and the Herald (Andrew Waslosky), the prince tries to find the girl who fits the shoe. In the end, true love triumphs and our story concludes with a happily ever after.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium.

Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

Performances are Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Moshannon Valley Jr Sr High auditorium. Tickets will be sold before each show, with admission (cash only) being $5 per child (5-18 years) and $10 for adults (18 and older).