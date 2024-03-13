BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The case against an Ohio man who allegedly attempted to sell crystal meth to an undercover officer in Brookville Borough was continued on Monday.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Robert Joseph Travis III, of Warren, Ohio, that was scheduled for Monday, March 12, was continued and will occur on March 27, at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Gregory Bazylak.

Travis faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

He is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $200,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the Brookville Borough Police Department, in combination with the PA State Police Troop C Vice Unit, arranged for the delivery of a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine to be delivered with an undercover trooper and a confidential informant (CI) around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 29.

The CI forwarded police screenshots of a Facebook Messenger conversation he was having with an individual going by the name “Mrneverbeen appreciated.” The CI disclosed the target goes by the name “Jake from Statefarm,” and is a black adult male from Warren, Ohio, the complaint states.

Using a screenshot of the profile picture and known information from other law enforcement sources, Brookville Police were able to identify the target as Robert Travis III, the complaint indicates.

A Brookville Police officer then contacted Travis’ suspected Facebook account through the use of a fictitious profile, and an arrangement to purchase a quarter pound of crystal meth was initiated, the complaint notes.

On February 29, the undercover officer arranged to meet with Travis, who agreed to bring a quarter pound of meth with him to a business in the 200 block of Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. As an officer walked into the business, he walked past Travis, who was walking out. Travis was taken into custody along with a passenger in his vehicle, the complaint states.

A Jefferson County Probation officer utilized a K-9 to scan the truck for odors of controlled substances. The K-9 quickly detected the odor of a controlled substance on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The undercover officer who had been messaging Travis saw a black cell phone sitting on the driver’s floor. The officer called the phone number Travis provided, and the phone rang, the complaint indicates.

A search warrant executed on the vehicle yielded a baggie containing approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, $190.00 in cash, and two cell phones, the complaint notes.

Travis was arraigned at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, in front of Judge Bazylak.