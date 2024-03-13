CLEARFIELD – A Morrisdale man charged with aggravated assault for striking police cars during a chase and multiple thefts pleaded guilty Monday.

Police say Brandon James Hummel, 28, stole a utility vehicle, a recreational vehicle and a motorcycle as well as used a cancelled credit card for over $11,000 worth of purchases before he led them on a chase on Aug. 11 and was taken into custody.

During sentencing court on Monday, Hummel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, fleeing from police and criminal mischief in one case, fleeing in another, theft and receiving stolen property in four others, and access device-credit card cancelled, all felonies.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve five to 20 years in state prison. He must pay restitution of over $49,000.

His seven cases stem from Hummel’s behavior in July and August.

In the cancelled credit card case, Hummel reportedly used a card belonging to a woman who died in June, between July 13 and July 22, for a grand total of $11,004.32, according to the affidavit.

Police say on Aug. 5, a man reported his UTV had been stolen from a residence in Cooper Township. A trial camera picked up a photo of the suspect and a neighbor had surveillance footage of the theft.

The UTV was recovered on Aug. 6 only 2.1 miles away from the home on state Route 53, behind a barn.

Two other troopers said they saw a man they later identified as Hummel driving the stolen UTV. Because it was not listed as stolen at the time, he was not stopped. He drove off and behind a barn, which matches the description of where it was later found.

Also on Aug. 5, police recovered a stolen Arctic Cat recreational vehicle along state Route 53 in Cooper Township, according to the affidavit in that case.

It was spray painted and had damage to both the steering and suspension. A search of this vehicle uncovered a set of keys later that reportedly matched Hummel’s vehicle and a receipt from a store, which the victim said did not belong to him.

Police said when they checked the store’s surveillance footage, they saw Hummel completing the transaction.

The last theft was reported on Aug. 7. This victim said his dirt bike had been stolen from his property in Morris Township.

The victim’s home security camera was able to provide video of the suspect’s face and tattoos that helped police determine the crime was committed by Hummel, according to the report.

On Aug. 8, police saw Hummel on a motorcycle with no license plate in Chester Hill Borough, according to the criminal complaint in the first fleeing case.

After they activated their siren, Hummel fled, failing to stop at intersections. During one turn, a passenger fell off the back of the motorcycle, but Hummel did not stop.

According to the affidavit in the fleeing and aggravated assault case, on Aug. 11, Hummel, who was driving a U-Haul van, attempted to elude police as he led them on a high-speed chase in Graham Township.

He used the van to strike the police cars before they were able to stop the vehicle. Hummel fled on foot but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Guns, drugs, and the motorcycle were reportedly found in the van.