CURWENSVILLE – The students of Curwensville Area High School will bring the musical, “The Music Man,” to the stage of the Dr. Leslie D. Leach Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on March 21, 22, and 23.

Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 with its catchy tunes and charming characters.

It is a family-friendly story that is enjoyed by all age groups. Even those who are not familiar with the show will likely recognize big numbers like “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Ya Got Trouble,” as well as the barbershop classic “Goodnight, Ladies” and the touching ballad “Till There Was You.”

The story follows con artist Harold Hill, played by Wyatt Stephens, who gets off the train in River City, Iowa, with a scheme to swindle money from the naïve townspeople.

His plan is to convince them to buy instruments and uniforms to start a boys’ marching band, but instead of using the funds for their intended purpose, his ruse will have him fleeing with the money.

Along the way, he receives some help from Marcellus Washburn (Ethan Anderson), a former colleague/con man, who now lives in River City.

Initially the townspeople are suspicious, but he quickly wins them over through fast talking and idle flattery. Although Hill has no musical knowledge, he has a way with people and turns the school board into a barbershop quartet (Simon Mendat, Ty Elensky, Danny Redding, Nick Williams) and the mayor’s wife (Falyn Williams) into the head of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Classic Dance (and she’s not even a dancer!).

As the townspeople start to get behind his scheme, librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo, played by Tessa Crittenden, remains skeptical and plans to prove to Mayor Shinn (Nathan Martin) that Hill is a fraud.

When Hill helps her younger brother Winthrop (Rylee Tkacik) overcome his fear of social interactions due to his lisp, Marian begins to fall in love with Harold. Harold, in turn, falls for Marian who makes him reconsider his devious ways.

“The Music Man” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 21-23 at Curwensville Area High School. All seating is assigned, and tickets are $8 each.

Visit the high school office or check the school’s Web site, www.curwensville.org, and click on the Matilda link for details about purchasing tickets.

“The Music Man” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.