CLEARFIELD – For almost 100 years, the Ritz Theater has been a part of downtown Clearfield. The new owners are hoping it will continue for another 100 years.

Late last year, Mike and Meredith Reed purchased the business from long-time owner Bob Knepp.

Bob posted the theater for sale and was just waiting for someone to approach him about it, Meredith explained in a recent interview.

In the summer of 2022, she said, he showed them around the business, which has two auditoriums. It took a while for the sale to be worked out with the Reed’s taking the reins in November.

Along with the theater, the larger building includes two storefronts currently occupied by The Liddle Gallery and Market Street Yoga, with apartments upstairs.

The theater itself does not really have much of a cash flow, so the rental units help them maintain the business.

The couple, originally from DuBois, moved to Clearfield in 2018. Mike has his own business, which gives him a flexible schedule to set up various projects at the theater, while Meredith has been busy the last few years being a stay-at-home mom to their four children.

Why did they take on the enormous project of buying and renovating the Ritz?

Meredith said she and Mike came to the Ritz as teenagers and “thought it was cool” and it would be a fun place to own.

“We know the community loves the Ritz and no one wants to see it close.”

Before they bought it, Bob had warned them that the old coal-fired furnace was going to need to be replaced.

“Bob shoveled coal for 40 years. We did it for a month and got sick of it.”

They have since updated to a natural gas furnace.

So far, they have replaced the carpet in the lobby and moved the concession counter to the side, giving them more room for patrons.

To make it easier for customers, they now accept credit/debit cards. The price to see a film is still only $7 and $5for seniors and kids under 12-years-old.

“We are walking a balance of having enough to cover expenses, but we want to keep it affordable for families,” Meredith explained.

They have redesigned their restrooms, painting them and decorating them with some of the classic movie posters they have found as well as some of the old film reels.

Currently they are working on updating the lighting, but they are trying to keep the 20’s Art Deco style and stay true to its roots.

“The historic feel is what makes it unique and interesting. We want to respect the history while making it comfortable for patrons.”

In the next few weeks, they will be replacing the seats in one of the auditoriums and working on the floor. This will include adding wheelchair accessible seating.

“We want to be able to stay open during the renovations.”

The new seats are from the DuBois movie theater that converted to recliners a few years ago. There are only enough seats for one of the theaters, so the other will be done later.

Some of the original seats will be kept including the one row of individual seats on the left-hand side and a few double seats.

The Ritz Theater was established in 1928 by Howard Thompson, who owned the Mid-State Theater chain. In the 1970’s, the theater was split into two and became known as the Ritz Twin Theater.

The Thompson family kept the theater until Bob bought it in the 80’s.

“We are only the third family to own it,” she stated.

Bob ran the Ritz while still holding down a full-time job.

Problems arose in 2013 when the movie industry decided to switch to a completely digital format, which required Bob to purchase new equipment costing over $100,000 for both theaters.

Luckily the community pulled together to have numerous fundraisers, sell t-shirts and arrange weekly concerts in Shaw Park to support the Ritz.

(The tradition of the Corner Concert continued with it moving to Lower Witmer Park to accommodate more spectators. Each summer it raises money for various charities.)

So far, the community has continued to be very supportive of the new owners.

Parties for some of the local schools have gone well and during their sponsored free Christmas movie, “The Polar Express” the place was “packed.”

She noted they are open to working with other businesses to provide free movie events and the Ritz is available to individuals or groups who can rent it for $175 for special events.

Meredith said other changes are coming.

“We are listening to the public and trying to give the people what they want.”

This includes adding matinees and additional showings at 9 p.m. on the weekends. They are also looking into having older movies for $5 matinees this summer.

An expansion of the concession options is also in the works. They have been talking with both Scotto’s Pizza and Buck’s Pizza about possibly adding a Friday Pizza Night.

The endeavor has truly been a family affair. Meredith’s father is helping with the renovations while her mother watches the little ones.

Her father-in-law is also lending a helping hand and this summer, her oldest son, who is 10, will be making popcorn.

The Ritz family still includes Bob, who stops in once in a while to check in on them. Another older employee seems to be around too.

When Bob bought the Ritz, Fred Brown, who had gone to school to be a projectionist and had already worked there for many years, came with it, Bob told the Reed’s. Tragically Fred died after a fire at his home in March 2023.

Meredith related that before Christmas they found a train set they believe belonged to Fred, hidden in a cabinet, and they set it up for the holidays.

One day an employee came in to find the train running. Meredith said she is sure she shut it off when she left the night before.

“We said it must be Fred.”

Overall, the experience has been a positive one for the Reed family.

“We’ve enjoyed it so far. I am really glad we are able to keep the Ritz alive and hopefully create lots of memories for new generations.”

The Ritz is open seven days a week with two movies showing at 7 p.m. Movie dates are posted on their Facebook page and other social media including Instagram and TikTok.

You can call them at 814-765-5835 or e-mail them at ritzclearfield@gmail.com if you have any questions.