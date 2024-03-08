JEFFERSON, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett released a news release regarding the extensive investigations undertaken by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.

The following individuals were charged in Jefferson County with Delivery of Controlled Substances (substance noted below), a Felony under Pennsylvania’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act:

Sven Barnes of Reynoldsville (psylocibin mushrooms)

Brian Hirchert of Brockway (methamphetamines)

Joseph Lester of Reynoldsville (methamphetamines)

Dennis Coombs of Punxsutawney (methamphetamines)

Drew Maines of Punxsutawney (criminal conspiracy- delivery of methamphetamines)

Allen Marshall of Reynoldsville (methamphetamines)

Lance Martin of Summerville (suboxone/methamphetamines)

Jeremy Newcombe of Punxsutawney (methamphetamines)

April Siple of Reynoldsville (methamphetamines)

Reese Barnes of Punxsutawney (methamphetamines)

Jason Soliday of Punxsutawney (methamphetamines)

Grayce Sutter of Punxsutawney (methamphetamines)

Linda Kephart-Miller of Falls Creek (fentanyl)

Burkett noted that all the above individuals have been arrested for these charges except for Sven Barnes and Allen Marshall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barnes and Marshall, contact the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office at 814-849-1628.

Burkett noted the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, Reynoldsville Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson County Adult Probation.

“I want to thank all of these agencies for the substantial help they gave us in executing the roundup of the above individuals,” he said. “This was truly a team effort, and it is always gratifying to me when our local law enforcement all come together in such a worthy cause as this…. taking poison and dealers off of our streets. I also want to laud the dedicated Task Force members whose investigations brought this day to fruition.”

Jefferson County’s Drug Task Force is overseen by District Attorney Burkett and is headed and ran by his county detective, a veteran vice officer.

The Task Force is a team of municipal police officers from Jefferson County, each bringing their expertise to the forefront of drug-related investigations while also fulfilling their standard law enforcement responsibilities.