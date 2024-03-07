WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 2024 Congressional Art Competition in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District is now accepting entries, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson announced Wednesday.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to foster creativity and encourage young artists in our communities,” Thompson said. “I am looking forward to seeing all the entries and welcoming the winning student to Washington, D.C.”

The winner of the Congressional Art Competition will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a full year and are invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

All participating students from the 15th Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois. Students, friends and families are invited to a reception to celebrate their work from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

The winning artwork will be selected by an independent panel of judges established by the Winkler Gallery.

The deadline for submissions is March 27.

FOR CONTESTANTS

All pieces entered for consideration must meet the following criteria:

Be two dimensional

Be no larger than 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick

Not weigh more than 15 pounds

Be original in design, concept, and execution

May not violate any U.S. copyright laws

For more information and complete contest rules visit: https://thompson.house.gov/services/art-competition.