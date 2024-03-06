CLEARFIELD – Transparency has been an ongoing issue for Lawrence Township.

Residents have sought for the board of supervisors to make the township’s financial statements and time cards available for public inspection.

And, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner reported progress was being made in that direction during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

“We’ve been working on the township Web site,” said Ruffner, “and our webmaster has been updating tabs including minutes from previous meetings.”

“While doing that, we are going to include a navigation bar that will include the expenses and our time cards for visibility.”

At the same time, one of the other discussions that’s been a hot topic was taken under advisement.

Supervisor Brian Collins was absent, which made one resident note his recent arrest for DUI. Click here to read previous coverage.

The supervisors were urged to consider asking Collins for his resignation to avoid further conflict and other possible issues.

Ruffner did say he’d spoken with Collins earlier in day, and that Collins was out of town. He said the board would take the request under advisement.

In other business, the supervisors voted to apply for a $250,000 Justice Assistance Grant for in-car technology to update the police department’s in-cruiser camera systems.

The Recreational Park Board will place new benches to honor Kevin Wisor, Ronnie Wisor and Larry Putt, all of whom passed away in the last year but had years of dedicated service to the board.

The batting cage location will be amended due to the size needed, and moved to another part of the park.

Field conditions will also be addressed with new sod, and the request to have rubber mulch around the park is being reviewed again due to costs.