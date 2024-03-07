CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Psychiatric Center warmly welcomes you to join the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group. This group, facilitated by NAMI Clarion, provides a safe and confidential space for families who navigate the complexities of mental health challenges. Participants come together to share their collective wisdom and lived experiences, supporting one another with empathy […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-clarion-psychiatric-center-to-host-nami-family-support-group/