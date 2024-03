Gregory “Greg” D. Miller, 37, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at his home. Born July 10, 1986, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Keith R. and Anne S. (Strawcutter) Miller. They survive. Greg is also survived by his brother, Andrew Miller, Windber, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Greg graduated from Windber High School where […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gregory-greg-d-miller/