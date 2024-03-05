GIRARD TOWNSHIP – A missing Massachusetts man was found dead in Girard Township, Clearfield County, Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed on Tuesday.

Shaffer-Snyder said Timothy Kravchenko, 19, was found dead Sunday morning and an autopsy was done Monday. Results remain pending, and are expected within six to eight weeks.

No further information is available at this time.

According to a previously-published Clearfield state police news release, Kravchenko was in a minor motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Gillingham and Ridge roads.

Troopers say Kravchenko left the scene of the crash prior to state police arrival, and was listed as a missing person in Chicopee, Mass. He was believed to be in the Lecontes Mills area after the crash.

Kravchenko had reportedly traveled from Chicopee, Mass., to Pennsylvania on Feb. 24, and state police learned his vehicle was in the minor crash on Feb. 25.