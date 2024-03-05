State police at Clearfield
- State police investigated a dumpster fire that occurred March 3 on Swank Street in Irvona Borough. According to a station-issued news release, the fire burned the contents of the roll-off dumpster. The state police fire marshal was requested to investigate and determine the cause of the fire. It was determined to be accidental in nature and no damage estimate was reported.
Clearfield Regional
- Police received a report of an alleged assault March 3 at Clearfield County Jail. According to a department-issued news release, inmates were in the yard area when one “charged and head-butted” another inmate, causing injuries to his mouth and nose. Charges were filed.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension March 4 on Mount Joy Road in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, Christopher Moore was taken into custody on a Domestic Relations warrant. He was housed in county jail.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension March 4 on Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. According to a department-issued news release, Christopher Buck was taken into custody on warrants through the county sheriff’s office and Clearfield Regional police. He was housed in county jail.