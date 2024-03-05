BELLEFONTE – Nora Faught won the Pennsylvania State Elks Hoop Competition in the 8- to 9-year-old division. She shot 22 of 25 at the event held Saturday, March 2 at Bellefonte Area High School.

Nora is only the fourth State Champion from the Clearfield Lodge #540 in the 52-year history of PA State Hoop Shoot. She will advance to the Northeast Central Hoop Shoot on March 16, and compete against the state winners from New York and New Jersey.

Nora is a student at Purchase Line Elementary School, and is the daughter of Mark and Jenny Faught of Cherry Tree.