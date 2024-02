Margaret E. Cragle, age 94, of Harborcreek, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024. She was born in Reynoldsville, PA on December 19, 1929, daughter of the late William F. and Myrtle Whitesel Smith. She was married to Wilbur D. Cragle in 1948. Margaret graduated from Lawrence Park High School in 1948. She was a member of East Lake Road Alliance […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/margaret-e-cragle/