Thelma Jean Adams, 77, of Walston, passed away, February 21. 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 1, 1946, in Kittanning, the daughter of the late Clair Paul Glenn and Alma Ruth (Stivason) Glenn. On June 19, 1971, she married the love of her life Samuel Meigs Adams, who survives. During Thelma’s career […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/thelma-jean-adams/