Teresa A. Brantley, 91, died Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at her home. Born on March 14, 1932 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche (Olec) Yakules. Teresa was a homemaker. She had worked at Jackson China, Rockwell Manufacturing, and Jeffries Electronics. She was a member of Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Parish at St. Catherine […]

