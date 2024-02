Nichole L. Wert, 35, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, February 19, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle against cancer. Born on August 31, 1988, in Oil City, she was the daughter of William Henry Wert III and Penny Reedy. Nichole was married on October 7, 2013, to Tim Schreckengost II, and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nichole-l-wert/