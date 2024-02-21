BRADFORD — Both the Clearfield boys and girls junior high wrestlers competed at the Area 5 Championships this past Sunday at Pitt-Bradford with a chance to advance to the PJW championships held at First Summit Arena in Johnstown March 1st-3rd.

The top-2 place winners in the girls division and the top-4 in the boys division earned the right to compete at the most difficult junior high tournament in the country.

The boys qualified seven wrestlers — Matthew Rowles 101-2nd place, Bo Aveni 108-1st place, Noah Troxell 108-3rd place, Brayden Wills 157-1st place, Ryan Ludwig 190-2nd place, Timothy Taylor 210-2nd place and Matthew Peace 252-1st place.

Qualifying for the girls were Kylie Knepp 105-1st place, Angela Rougeaux 127-2nd place, Gabriella Hockenberry 137-2nd place, and Kendall Candelaria 150-2nd place.

Two other junior high Bison girls qualified for the PJW youth state tournament in Pittsburgh. They were Ashley Rougeaux 100-1st place, and Mya Ludwig 145-1st place.