BROCKWAY — The District 9 Committee released the brackets for this weekend’s individual wrestling championships at Clarion University.

The goal of the post season is to advance, and if the seeds play out, the Clearfield Bison would send nine of their entered wrestlers on to the North West Regional Tournament March 1 and 2 in Sharon.

The Curwensville Golden Tide would advance three of their 10 entrants, as the top-4 in each weight class will move on for another weekend of wrestling.

Garnering number one seeds for the Bison were Cash Diehl (25-9) at 121, Brady Collins (36-2) at 152, and Carter Chamberlain (26-7) at 189.

The only second seeded wrestler for the Bison is Colton Ryan (29-11) at 133, while Ty Aveni (29-16) at 145 was the lone Bison to earn a three seed.

The four seeds for the Bison are Dakota Shugarts (19-13) at 114, Bryndin Chamberlain (20-15) at 127, Colton Bumbarger (20-14) at 139, and Will Domico (20-12) at 160.

Fifth seeds, who will need one extra win according to seed to advance, are Xavier Lutz (16-16) at 107, Carter Freeland (10-8) at 172, and Nick Bailor (15-15) at 285.

At 215 Hunter Ressler (16-17) is the six seed.

Two Golden Tide matmen achieved a number three seed at their weights.

They are Austin Gilliland (21-12) at 107 and Logan Aughenbaugh (35-6) at 172.

Trenton Guiher (24-12) will move on if he matches his number four seed at 215.

Alex Murawski (23-13), the five seed at 189, and Brooks Hendershot (14-12), the seven seed at 285, will have to better their seeds to advance.

Unseeded wrestlers for the Tide are Noah Pentz (12-19) at 121, Cooper Haag (7-24) at 127, Trenton Clyde (3-17) at 145, Jarret Anderson (9-14) at 152, and Sammy Gustafson (5-14) at 160.

Action gets under way on Friday at the Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.

Brackets can be found HERE courtesy the District 9 committee.