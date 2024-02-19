FRENCHVILLE – The Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association has announced the winners of its 2024 Coyote Hunt on the association’s official Facebook page.

Dustin Andreis harvested the heaviest coyote—a 53.15-pound male. Peter Evanoff finished in second place with a 53-pound male and Michael Stockdale Jr. in third place with a 52.05-pound male.

Randy Clark harvested the heaviest female. It was 41.35 pounds.

The association had 4,189 registered hunters and saw a harvest of 263 coyotes over Feb. 16, 17 and 18. The hunt officially began at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16 and closed at 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

Prize money totaling $16,756 was divided up 50 percent, 30 percent and 20 percent to the top three place winners.

Andreis was awarded $8,378 for first place; Evanoff, $5,026.80 for second place; and Stockdale, $3,351.20 for third place.

Then, the other 50 percent of prize money was divided among all successful hunters, or $64 per qualifying coyote.

Clark received $8,378 for the heaviest female.

Complete results will be posted on the association’s Web site within one or two days.