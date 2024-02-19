With the regular season concluded, the District IX playoff field has been set for all classes. The post-season will begin for three area squads in the upcoming week as they take to the hardwood in their quest to make the PIAA playoff bracket.

CURWENSVILLE GOLDEN TIDE

Finishing the season at an even 11-11 record, the Curwensville Golden Tide knew they were in the playoffs. However, the late-season struggles cost them their seeding in Class 2A. The Golden Tide, led by second-year head coach Josh Tkacik, enter the post-season as the No. 9 seed. In order to move on to the quarterfinals, they are competing in the preliminary round, taking on the No. 8 seed Coudersport Falcons.

This will be a true road game for Curwensville as they will travel to face the Falcons on Tuesday, February 20, at Coudersport Area High School. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The winner will move into the quarterfinals and face No. 1-seed Redbank Valley.

In the 2A bracket, the top-three teams from District IX will move into the state playoffs. The two teams that make it to the championship, along with the winner of the third-place consolation game, will each earn a berth.

CLEARFIELD BISON

Despite finishing the year at 5-17, the Clearfield Bison will be part of the District IX 4A bracket, trying to work their way to an unprecedented tenth-consecutive championship. But, to do that they will have to do so the hard way.

The Bison will start their post-season run on Friday, February 23, as the No. 4 seed as they will take on the No. 1 seed Punxsutawney Chucks. Both District IX games will be played on that night, with the Bison and Chucks tipping off at 6 p.m. at the DuBois Area High School.

Whomever wins will take on the other semifinal winner between Bradford and St. Marys on March 2 for the District IX championship at Clarion University.

CLEARFIELD LADY BISON

A solid 14-8 regular season has given the Lady Bison a lot of momentum and confidence into their post-season run. They earned the No. 3 seed in the girls 4A bracket, and will face off against a familiar foe, the No. 2 seed Lady Dutch from St. Marys.

The two squads will compete at the DuBois Area High School on Thursday, February 22. Tip off will be at 7 p.m.

Whomever comes out victorious will face off with the Lady Chucks of Punxsutawney, who earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into the District IX Championship. The title game between Punxsutawney and either Clearfield or St. Marys will also be at Tippin Gymnasium at Clarion University on March 2.