Mental Health awareness is such an important factor in knowing how to help those in crisis find the help and care they need.

Mental Health First Aid for Adults Working with Youth is designed to teach adults who regularly interact with young people how to provide initial support to youth experiencing mental health or addiction challenges and assist them in finding the help and care they need.

As certified instructors, Penn State Extension educators teach the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) course.

The training will take place from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12, and 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 13, 2024.

Register for this training by Feb. 26, 2024. To learn more, visit extension.psu.edu/mental-health-first-aid-adults-working-with-youth or call 1-877-345-0691.

Mental Health First Aid

Increase your comfort level in offering initial support to an adult experiencing a mental health challenge or substance misuse problem and connect them with appropriate resources.

The training will take place from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5, and from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 6, 2024.

Register for this training by Feb. 28. To learn more, visit https://extension.psu.edu/adult-mental-health-first-aid or call 1-877-345-0691.

About Penn State Extension

Penn State Extension is dedicated to translating scientific research into real-world applications to drive progress.

In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs serve individuals, businesses and communities, while promoting a vibrant food and fiber system, a clean environment, and a healthier population in Pennsylvania and beyond.

With support from federal, state and county governments, the organization has a tradition of bringing unbiased information and support to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.