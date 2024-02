Angela Joy Carrico-Hickman passed into the arms of the angels Tuesday evening, February 13th, 2024. Angela was born on February 24 th 1962 in Floyd, Virginia to Pastors Leon and Rachel Carrico. We are sure that Mom and Dad greeted her at the gates of heaven with open arms. Angela was a mother, sister, teacher and friend. She carried all […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/angela-joy-carrico-hickman/