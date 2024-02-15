HARRISBURG, Pa. – Fire and ambulance companies in the 66th Legislative District will collectively receive $320,214 in state grants to support their public safety mission, State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced on Wednesday, February 14. “Our EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters are ready at a moment’s notice to keep Jefferson and Indiana counties safe,” Smith said. “But many of these departments […]

