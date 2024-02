Malcolm B. “Bud” Dunkel, Jr., 93, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, February 9, 2024. Bud passed peacefully with his wife, Minta, and daughter Kathy at his side. Bud was born on September 20, 1930, in Punxsutawney, PA, a son of the late Malcolm B. Dunkel, Sr. and Alma Dasher Dunkel. On March 5, 1955, he married Minta Belle (Cessna) Dunkel, who […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/malcolm-b-bud-dunkel-jr/