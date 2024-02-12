Clearfield Regional
- Police handled a physical domestic incident Feb. 11 in the 200-block of Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, the victim reported that she had been “strangled and assaulted.” Her offender—identified as Alexander Frantz—was taken into custody, and charged with felony strangulation and simple assault.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension occurred Feb. 11 on Reed Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, 24-year-old Hunter Bumbarger was seen walking in the area of Brewery Hill. He was known to be wanted through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office. Bumbarger was placed into custody without incident and housed at Clearfield County Jail.