CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield couple faces child endangerment charges after their home was condemned by Lawrence Township Code Enforcement, Clearfield Regional police say.

Breanna Plubell, 32, and Daniel Brion, 36, face charges of child endangerment, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brion is also being charged with hindering apprehension.

According to a department-issued news release, Plubell was located outside of her Morrison Road residence around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

Plubell was wanted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office. She permitted officers to search for additional wanted individuals, resulting in a second warrant apprehension.

Police also located her boyfriend, Brion, who was wanted by the department for his failure to pay fines.

Upon search of their residence, it was discovered that Plubell and Brion were allegedly providing “deplorable” living conditions for two children.

Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services and Lawrence Township Code Enforcement were summoned to assist officers.

The residence was condemned by the township and CYFS took custody of the children, police say, with Plubell being housed in county jail on her warrant.