CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing student, Brittani Morris, was nominated for the January 2024 Sunflower Award by Mary Lou Phillips-Ryder.

Brittani is in her second semester in the CCCTC part-time practical nursing program. She was nominated to be recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion.

The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy – all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Mary Lou had this to say about Brittani in her nomination: “She is a go-getter, always a leader and always there to help. She has a heart for nursing.”

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.