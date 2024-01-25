BROOKVILLE — Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes can attend a series of in-person workshop offered by Penn State Extension.

The sessions will be held at the Penn State Extension Jefferson County office, 186 Main St., Suite 3, Brookville, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) on the following dates: Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2024. A Follow-up class will be held May 10, 2024. This course is being offered for $39.

“Dining with Diabetes” is taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. The program is geared toward adults who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, have a family member with type 2 diabetes or are at risk for developing diabetes.

Four consecutive classes are held with a three-month follow-up. Each class offers discussions regarding vital information to help you manage your diabetes, food demonstrations and physical activity suggestions.

Each session will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes, and registrants are strongly encouraged to attend all sessions in the series. Registration for this series is required by Jan. 26, 2024.

In addition to program booklets, participants will receive the Dining with Diabetes cookbook and course handouts.

For more information or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes or call 1-877-345-0691.

