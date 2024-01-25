CLEARFIELD – A local couple is behind bars after their baby reportedly overdosed on fentanyl.

Amber G. Jaeger, 28, and Raymond M. Nestlerode, 41, both of Curwensville, have been charged with felony child endangerment (three counts); misdemeanor reckless endangerment (two counts); and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, emergency personnel responded to a Locust Street apartment around 3:55 p.m. Jan. 11 where an 11-month-old was unresponsive.

The baby was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital where NARCAN was administered. This medicine is used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

The baby responded to the NARCAN and was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

When state police spoke with Penn Highlands medical personnel, it was learned the mother, Jaeger, appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The affidavit notes that Jaeger was falling asleep and had erratic behavior consistent with drug use.

Several troopers also responded to her Locust Street apartment and a search turned up 26 hypodermic needles, fentanyl test strips, a metal spoon with suspected drug residue, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

In an interview with state police, Jaeger said she thought the baby was just napping on the kitchen floor. She said she checked on him and he was “fine.”

But, while she was in the bathroom, her other child knocked and indicated that something was wrong with him. When she found the baby, he was reportedly blue and she tried to give him CPR.

She said the baby had his teeth clinched tight and his body was limp when she picked him up. Nestlerode, the baby’s father, called 911.

Jaeger allegedly admitted to having a history of drug use, as well as her husband, Nestlerode, and that he’d used fentanyl a couple months ago. She allegedly admitted to having relapsed recently and to using fentanyl.

State police advised Jaeger that drug testing would be done on her baby, and asked if anything would be found. She indicated fentanyl because it’s what she relapsed on but claimed again that was a couple months ago.

During the interview, Jaeger was asked to show troopers her arms. She initially refused, saying she “picks at” them, but later she eventually agreed to and suspected needle stick marks were observed on both.

Nestlerode was also interviewed and claimed he had “no idea” what happened to the baby. He said when he got home, he saw him lying on the kitchen floor. He said both he and Jaeger thought the baby was sleeping.

He said he was in the bathroom with Jaeger and it couldn’t have been more than two minutes before it was brought to their attention that something was wrong with the baby.

When they got out to the kitchen, he said the baby was “completely limp—passed out cold.”

Nestlerode also admitted he’s used drugs in the past and when questioned if there were any in the couple’s apartment, he thought only Subutex for which they have a prescription.

When pressed about his drug use, Nestlerode said he’s probably tried everything at least once but didn’t think he’d ever tried fentanyl. He did later admit to having allegedly used the drug a couple months earlier.

A medical report from UPMC Children’s Hospital indicated a urine drug screen was done on the baby and it was positive for fentanyl.

“The 11-month-old was previously a healthy boy,” the report states, adding allowing him access to fentanyl constitutes physical abuse. “This infant would likely have died without medical intervention.”

State police obtained a copy of Nestlerode’s 911 call. In the background, a female—believed to be Jaeger—is heard saying: “I’m thinking it’s drugs. It has to be something to do with drugs.”

Both Jaeger and Nestlerode were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday but had them continued until Feb. 7. They remain housed at Clearfield County Jai in lieu of $50,000 bail.