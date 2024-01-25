CLEARFIELD – After careful consideration and inspection, the Clearfield County Board of Election is proposing a polling place change for the Clearfield Borough Fourth Ward Precinct.

The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements as well as providing ample and adequate parking for all future elections.

Clearfield Borough Fourth Ward Precinct is currently located at the Living Bread Ministries Inc., 628 Daisy St., and will be moved, upon approval, to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St., Clearfield.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, please submit them in writing by Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 to The Clearfield County Board of Elections, Attn: Dawn Graham, director of elections, at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 106, Clearfield PA 16830 or via e-mail at elections@clearfieldco.org.

If there are no objections received by this date, it will be placed on the agenda for approval at the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting to be held Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.