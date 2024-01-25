CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man charged with three felony counts including statutory sexual assault for reportedly having sex with a teen was sentenced Monday to a short county jail term.

Clayton Ross Croyle, 59, was originally also charged by state police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16-years-old and aggravated indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault person less than 16-years-old in relation to an incident in Chester Hill Borough on April 3, 2021.

During sentencing court on Monday, Croyle pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent assault person less than 16-years-old and was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to serve 30 days to six months in jail with 18 months concurrent probation.

He was ordered to complete sex offender counseling and to have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18.

Although he was evaluated and it was determined he is not a sexually-violent predator, he will have to register with authorities under Megan’s Law.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when the girl’s mother returned to her home after shopping she found her daughter in the bedroom wearing only a shirt.

Both Croyle and the girl told the mother that she had urinated in her pants as the excuse for her appearance.

A few days later, the victim reportedly told her mother that Croyle had touched her private area and performed a sex act on her the day she was caught without pants in the bedroom.