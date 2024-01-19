Clearfield Regional
- Police reported an incident of DUI occurred Jan. 17 on Washington Avenue in Hyde. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding a female motorist operating a SUV. She performed a u-turn on the Clearfield Bypass and traveled off the roadway with the vehicle’s tailgate open. The caller followed the vehicle to Washington Avenue where it appeared the female passed out behind the wheel. Upon further investigation, police determined the female was under the influence of alcohol and charges were filed through the district court.
- Police reported an incident of DUI occurred Jan. 19 on Park Avenue Extension in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, an officer observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction along a one-way street in the area of East Pine Street and again on North Second Street. They also observed multiple other traffic offenses. Police were able to catch up with the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop in the area of Park Avenue Extension. It was found that the male driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.