CLEARFIELD – A newly-elected county commissioner who was charged with stealing a political sign after his victory had a pair of theft charges withdrawn Friday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine W. Prestia Jr.

In November it was alleged that Timothy J. Winters, 57, of Hyde, stole a sign that encouraged voters to support Mary Tatum, who was in office at the time but who did not appear on November’s General Election ballot.

The day after his victory, Winters was charged by Clearfield Regional police with misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property, as well as a summary charge for illegal parking at a fire department.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the complainant reported the sign was placed near the sidewalk at the entry of the Hyde Volunteer Fire Department’s community center. He claimed to have purchased the sign for $15.

On Election Day, Nov. 7, he noticed the sign was gone and decided to review security footage. The affidavit notes the complainant had access to the footage as a member of the fire department.

Police say it showed a pickup truck, registered to Winters, entering the parking lot at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 6, and parking parallel to the bay doors of the fire department. Winters exited and approached the sign.

He photographed the sign with his cellular phone, then walked away momentarily only to turn around and remove the sign. He reportedly tossed the sign into the bed of his truck and departed the scene.

On Friday the commonwealth agreed to withdraw the pair of misdemeanor theft offenses, and the case was moved to traffic with Winters to pay a $50 fine, plus costs, for illegal parking.

Deputy Attorney General Aaron McKendry handled the case for the commonwealth. Winters was represented by defense attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.

“I’m glad this matter has been resolved,” commented Winters following the proceeding, adding he hopes such “frivolous actions” that only waste time and resources don’t discourage others from seeking public office.”

He continued, emphasizing: “I don’t want this—in any way—to reflect poorly upon the Clearfield Regional Police Department, or anyone in our court system or law enforcement.

“This was one person’s doing.”