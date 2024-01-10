CLEARFIELD – In about six months, the Clearfield County Government Website will have a whole new look.

During their board meeting Tuesday, the county commissioners voted to approve an agreement with CivicPlus for the redesign of the county’s Website.

According to company information, CivicPlus is a “trusted technology company dedicated to empowering government staff and powering exceptional digital experiences for residents.

“With a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine to form the modern Civic Experience Platform, we strive to create one-stop, frictionless, interactions that delight residents and help staff collaborate and work efficiently.

“As a result, government administrations that choose CivicPlus realize greater trust and satisfaction among their community members.”

IT Director Sabrina Schwartz and Assistant IT Director Cameron Stom said CivicPlus came highly recommended by other county governments.

This company is by far the best with a strong level of detail, said Stom, with Schwartz emphasizing it will be a “six-month process” to complete the redesign.

“But, it’s going to increase its usability” and web security for us, she said.

The redesign is “long overdue” and will provide more “flexibility” along with added features, which is important for Commissioner Dave Glass, who says the county intends to solicit input from its department heads and the general public.

It was noted that the county will retain control over the site, and while it won’t be done for the Primary Election April 23, it’s expected to be ready for the General Election Nov. 5.

Stom did say the IT Department plans to keep both Websites online for the November Election just to have a backup in place.

“It’s going to be a process; it’s going to take time,” said Glass as a public reminder.

In other business, the commissioners: