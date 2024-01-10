DUBOIS – DuBois City Council on Monday night clarified the employment status of John “Herm” Suplizio—its suspended city manager.

Council said at last week’s re-organizational meeting, it only voted to initiate the process of terminating Suplizio’s employment by the city.

Interim City Solicitor Thomas Dillon explained that there was a two-part process, which first requires termination be done as permitted by city code.

He planned to discuss this matter with council members in a closed session following the public meeting.

The second part involves Suplizio’s pension, which Dillon said is more dependent upon the criminal case that’s being brought against him.

Council did vote later to explore the implementation of a personnel policy and procedures for future handling of matters when employees face criminal charges.

Bank Records

Council also voted Monday to authorize Dillon to gather bank account information for any and all accounts under the city’s tax identification number.

It needed to give this authorization as S&T Bank had declined to provide it without a subpoena, said Interim City Manager Chris Nasuti.

He didn’t mention this issue with any other financial institutions but did stress the motion apply to any and all used by the city.

Additionally council voted to solicit proposals from financial institutions in the event members decide to switch any of its financial institutions.

It also voted to explore refinancing options for the city’s municipal bonds, and according to Mayor Pat Reasinger, its debt totals $24 million.

Invoices

Beginning with Monday’s meeting, the city is releasing its full registry of invoices to the public—unprompted.

The city began providing this information upon request following increased scrutiny of its finances, but individuals were required to contact the city.

Autodraft: $23,037.37 – Breakdown

General Fund: $245,151.62 – Breakdown

PennVEST: $0

Council Member Elliot Gelfand asked City Controller David Volpe if he reviewed the invoices prior to the council authorizing payment.

Volpe explained that he does the review after authorization is given by the council and would be reviewing these invoices on Tuesday.

Legal Fees

Council will handle legal fees associated with the Suplizio case differently than the previous council.

Dillon had advised it would be ethical and permissible to cover legal fees for employees and elected officials but only if it involves their position with the city.

“You shouldn’t be trying to reimburse private lawyers of employees because you don’t have a contract with [the lawyers].”

Dillon was primarily concerned over loyalty.

Under the previous council, attorneys who were being reimbursed for their counsel had attorney-client privilege with the city employee or official.

However, if the city hires attorneys for their representation, the attorney-client privilege belongs to the city.

“They would be hired to protect the city, not the individual,” commented Council Member Jennifer Jackson.

Any employee or elected official can still hire their own counsel, but they would not be eligible for reimbursement.

“It’s a nice compromise,” said Reasinger.

When asked, Dillon said he would have to do further exploration before advising council as to whether it would be appropriate to include the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.

Consolidation Meeting Scheduled

Council voted to hold its first “10-Person Committee” meeting with regards to the DuBois-Sandy consolidation later this month.

It will take place Wednesday, Jan. 24, beginning at 6 p.m., and will address Sandy Township’s injunction against the consolidation process.

Currently, the DuBois-Sandy consolidation must be completed by Jan. 1, 2026.