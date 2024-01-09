PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced today to 45 mph on Interstates 80 and 99 along with Route 22/322 between I-99 and Route 17 – Millerstown. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

The entirety of Interstate 99

I-80 between exit 101 – DuBois-Penfield and exit 242 – Mifflinville-Mainville

Route 22/322 between I-99 and Route 17 — Millerstown

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until the roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov.

