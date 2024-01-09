Clearfield Regional
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Jan. 8 at the Hyde light. According to a department-issued news release, there was a disabled vehicle at the intersection and officers arrived to provide assistance. When contact was made with the driver, he allegedly admitted to having drug paraphernalia in his possession and several items were subsequently discovered on his person and within his vehicle. Police seized the items and the driver is facing charges for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Police conducted a warrant service Jan. 8 on Park Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, during a traffic stop, a male passenger—later identified as Michael Folmer—was found to have an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania State Parole. He was taken into custody and allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Folmer was subsequently housed in jail on the warrant and additional charges.